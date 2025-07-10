JHEAIK to monitor graves of six family members in Sungai Korok

JERLUN: The Kedah Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIK) will closely monitor the graves of six family members who died in the Sungai Korok tragedy last Saturday to prevent any activities contrary to Islamic teachings.

JHEAIK director Datuk Dr Abd Ghani Zainuddin stated that while no such activities have been detected so far, precautionary measures are being taken.

“The Kubang Pasu district religious office received a complaint about possible suspicious activities at the cemetery,“ he said.

He confirmed that personnel have been deployed for monitoring, though barrier ropes are not yet necessary.

“Monitoring will continue, and action will be taken if any violations occur,“ he added.

The public has been reminded to avoid superstitious practices that conflict with Islamic teachings.

Meanwhile, At-Taqwa Mosque secretary Mhd Shukri Hassan noted an increase in visitors stopping to recite prayers at the graves.

“People have been seen praying near the graves, which are located next to the village road,“ he said.

The mosque committee is also keeping watch and will report any suspicious activities to authorities.

The tragedy claimed the lives of Mohamad Azim Izat Ishak, 32, his wife Nurul Hidayah Khadijah Razman Efendi, 31, and their four children after their car reportedly skidded into Sungai Korok. – Bernama