Integrity and accountability key to 13MP success, says KPPA

PUTRAJAYA: Integrity and accountability will serve as core pillars in the implementation of the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), in line with the government’s commitment to enhancing public service delivery through greater transparency.

Director-General of Public Service (KPPA) Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said the Government Service Efficiency Commitment (Iltizam) Bill 2025, passed by the Senate last March, will be a key instrument in fostering a new culture of governance with emphasis on monitoring, evaluation and transparency in every implementation of government policies.

“We will further strengthen the monitoring of development projects under the 13MP. At the same time, we aim to ensure that service delivery to the public is more structured and effective. The Iltizam Act, which has now been approved, will enable us to assess the performance of ministries, departments, and agencies comprehensively,“ he told reporters after the “Larian Majlis Amanat Perdana Perkhidmatan Awam Ke-20 (MAPPA XX)” here today.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Ministry of Communications Secretary-General Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan said civil servants have pledged their full commitment to implementing all initiatives and policies outlined in the 13MP tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last July 31.

“Civil servants stand ready to embrace and execute all components of the 13MP,” he said. “Monitoring will be carried out through on-the-ground visits by leadership teams, as well as progress reports that will be presented during scheduled review meetings.”

He emphasised that all civil servants will continue working together to ensure the development targets set under the plan are achieved within the next five years. Efforts to enhance governance and strengthen institutional frameworks under the 13MP align with the MADANI Government’s aspiration to position Malaysia among the top 25 countries in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI).

According to the 13MP document released by the Ministry of Economy on July 31, the plan also prioritises strengthening integrity and accountability, improving public service delivery, and enhancing fiscal management, with a goal to place Malaysia in the top 12 of the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook.

Meanwhile, the Public Service Department (JPA), in a statement, said that 12,000 participants took part in the MAPPA XX 2025 Run, an impactful event designed to foster unity among national leaders, civil servants, and the public.

The MAPPA XX 2025 Run is part of ongoing efforts to reinforce the core values of Malaysia MADANI, namely inclusivity, respect, compassion, and well-being, within a responsive and people-centric public service landscape.

The run was flagged off by Shamsul Azri and Wan Ahmad Dahlan, marking the beginning of a large-scale health-conscious culture within the public sector. - Bernama