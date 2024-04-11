JIPS reviewing service records of four policemen in missing jewellery case

KUALA LUMPUR: The Bukit Aman Department of Integrity and Standards Compliance (JIPS) is currently reviewing the service records of four policemen believed to be involved in the case of missing jewellery belonging to a woman who was found deceased in her car in Setapak on Oct 1.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that the department would not hesitate to take strict action without warning against these individuals or any policemen if they were found to have committed any illegal acts that tarnished the reputation of the force.

“There will be no more warnings. Actions speak louder than words. Strict measures will be taken using existing laws if any officers are found to have acted unlawfully,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa confirmed that the investigation papers related to this case had been referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office for further action.

“The four policemen have been released after their remand period ended on Saturday (Nov 2),“ he said.

Last Friday, four policemen ranked from constable to corporal, aged between 28 and 35, were detained in the Setapak area to assist with the investigation regarding the missing jewellery belonging to a woman who was found dead from a heart condition in her car at a condominium car park on Oct 1.

Following their detention, the police seized a receipt and a piece of yellowish metal weighing approximately 11.52 grammes.

The case, which was initially classified as a Police Inquiry Paper (KEP), has since been reclassified under Section 379 of the Penal Code.