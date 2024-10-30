JKDM seize 105kg methamphetamine hidden in chinese tea packets

NILAI: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) crippled an attempt to smuggle 105 kilograms (KG) of methamphetamine worth RM3.3 million that was hidden in Chinese tea packets at a logistics company’s warehouse in Shah Alam, Selangor at 4pm on Oct 15.

Customs deputy director-general (enforcement and compliance) Ribuan Abdullah said a team of officers confiscated five boxes at the warehouse after finding tea packets containing clear crystal substances believed to be drugs.

He said through the seizure, Customs estimated that more than 525,000 individuals could be saved from drug abuse.

“The modus operandi was that the suspect used the services of a courier operator from the Klang Valley, Kuala Lumpur to deliver the parcel to Keningau, Sabah.

“Based on the quantity, there is a possibility these drugs were heading for distribution in Indonesia where the price of these drug is four times higher than in Malaysia,“ he told reporters at the Custom’s Narcotics Branch, Kampung Jijan, yesterday.

According to him, no arrests have been made so far and the results of the inspection found that the sender’s address was not written while the recipient’s information on the box was false.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.