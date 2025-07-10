JKR resolves drain and garbage issues along Jalan Bukit Kemuning

SHAH ALAM: The Public Works Department (JKR) has addressed concerns over clogged drains and illegal waste dumping along Jalan Bukit Kemuning in Klang.

The department conducted a site visit and coordinated with agencies including the Klang Land District Office, Shah Alam City Council (MBSA), and KDEB Waste Management (KDEBWM) to resolve the issue.

JKR responded to a video shared by Kota Kemuning Assemblyman Preakas Sampunathan on July 8, highlighting the poor condition of drains and garbage accumulation.

The department clarified that maintenance of the FT190 federal road falls under Roadcare (M) Sdn Bhd, the appointed concessionaire.

During the visit, JKR briefed Preakas on ongoing and planned works, including drain maintenance and waste clearance.

The department noted that many access roads along FT190 were built without following specifications, complicating maintenance efforts.

Additionally, JKR allocated RM4.5 million for FT190 maintenance, covering partial reconstruction, safety improvements, and road line repainting.

The department urged road users to follow traffic signs and cooperate in preserving public infrastructure.

Preakas later thanked JKR for its prompt response, ensuring safety for Kota Kemuning residents and road users. - Bernama