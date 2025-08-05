MADANI Workers’ Card offers 5-10% off first homes in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Holders of the MADANI Workers’ Card can enjoy discounts of between 5 and 10 percent when purchasing their first home in Sabah.

Human Resources (KESUMA) Minister Steven Sim said three property developers are offering these special discounts exclusively to cardholders in the state, in line with the government’s efforts to help more people own their own homes.

Under the initiative, Naparan Ria Sipitang is offering a 10 percent discount on more than 70 new housing projects across Sabah.

Meanwhile, Roslan Hj Betaan and Fazri Aspar are each offering a 5 percent discount on terrace houses and apartments.

“KESUMA is also working with over 100 other strategic partners in Sabah to encourage more companies to extend such benefits,” Sim said in a statement today.

Cardholders are also entitled to discounts of between 10 and 30 percent off non-food items, such as clothing and household essentials, at Mydin.

Additionally, they receive discounts of 5 to 15 percent on stationery, school uniforms, and sports equipment from companies like Knowledge Book Sandakan and Fat Hing.

In the tourism sector, strategic partners such as Mensari Enterprise, Sulap Penginapan and Hentian Budaya are offering 5 to 10 percent discounts on accommodation.

Launched on May 1, the MADANI Workers’ Card is now supported by 210 strategic partners nationwide, including 21 companies in Sabah. - Bernama