Johari Abdul to chair AIPA next year

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul is leading a Malaysian parliamentary delegation to the 45th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary General Assembly (AIPA GA) from today to Oct 22 in Vientiane.

In a statement, the Speaker’s Office informed that the highlight of the General Assembly in Laos will see Johari deliver his acceptance speech as the AIPA Chair for 2025.

The statement added that Johari will outline the vision of the Malaysian Parliament during its AIPA chairmanship through unity and close collaboration among Southeast Asian parliamentarians.

“This includes strengthening cooperation to ensure sustainable food security, accelerating the transition to renewable energy for sustainable development, bridging the digital divide, and promoting inclusivity in technology development,” the statement said.

Earlier, Johari had led a Malaysian parliamentary delegation to the ASEAN-AIPA Leaders’ Interface in conjunction with the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in Vientiane from Oct 8 to 10.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who also attended the summits, urged ASEAN parliaments to create more space for members to exchange views, given Asia’s rising status as a leading economic hub.