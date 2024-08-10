Johari to lead Malaysian delegation to 13th ASEAN-AIPA Leaders’ Interface in Laos

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul will lead the Malaysian Parliament delegation to the 13th ASEAN-AIPA Leaders’ Interface in Vientiane, Laos from tomorrow until Thursday.

The Office of the Dewan Rakyat Speaker, in a statement today, said the meeting serves as a significant platform for strengthening ties between ASEAN’s executive and legislative branches through the exchange of views, discussion of regional issues and enhanced cooperation among member states.

According to the statement, Johari is also scheduled to hold an official meeting with the President of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) and the National Assembly of Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Xaysomphone Phomvihane.

The two leaders are expected to discuss various topics concerning bilateral relations between Malaysia and Laos, as well as efforts to bolster parliamentary cooperation between the two nations.

“Key discussion areas will include strengthening cooperation in legislative and policy development to further solidify diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“In addition, both leaders will exchange views on sustainable development initiatives within ASEAN, with a focus on cooperation in economics, education and green technology, besides enhancing the role of parliaments in addressing regional challenges such as climate change, food security and inclusive economic development,” the statement read.

It said that at the executive level, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is also expected to raise issues related to regional stability and economic cooperation during the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in Vientiane, which will take place from tomorrow until Friday.