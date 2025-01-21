KLUANG: The Johor government aims to provide job placements and become a ‘one-stop centre’ for graduates, especially those from the state in their effort to secure suitable career opportunities.

State Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin said the Johor Talent Development Council (JTDC) plays a key role in empowering Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme graduates by offering various strategic initiatives that guarantee the development of the talents and capabilities of Johor’s youth to realise this aspiration.

He said JTDC is also committed to establishing strategic partnerships with various industry sectors to ensure that every graduate is equipped with relevant skills and has access to quality job opportunities.

“In addition, JTDC ensures that TVET graduates are provided with technical and soft skills that are relevant to job market demands through close collaboration with educational institutions, government agencies and industry sectors.

“Programmes such as industrial training, career guidance, and provision of a job placement platform make JTDC a key catalyst in opening up career opportunities for TVET graduates. These efforts not only improve graduate employability but also reinforce TVET’s role in producing a high-quality workforce capable of contributing to the development of Johor and the nation,” he said.

Aznan said this while officiating the Johor Zone Career and TVET Carnival 2025, here today. Also present was the State Strategic Human Capital Unit general manager Herman Raban.

He added that JTDC plays an important role in supporting the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) by ensuring the availability of highly skilled local workers to meet the needs of various industrial sectors.

“Through collaboration with educational institutions and industry players, JTDC aims to align workforce skills with industry requirements, thereby enhancing graduate employability and fulfilling workforce demand in JS-SEZ.

“This initiative is in line with JS-SEZ’s goal to attract high-value investments and create 20,000 skilled jobs within five years, as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“In addition, JTDC and JS-SEZ will strengthen Johor’s economic competitiveness and contribute to the country’s overall economic growth through joint efforts,” he said.

As a strategic step to enhance collaboration between industries and TVET institutions, 14 companies have agreed to cooperate at the handover of Letters of Intent (LOI) for workforce recruitment with Johor zone vocational colleges.

“The handover of these LOIs is a crucial step in establishing strong partnerships between the Johor zone vocational colleges and the industry players. It will not only benefit students and graduates but will also play a major role in strengthening the TVET industry, in line with the state government’s initiatives through JTDC,” he added.