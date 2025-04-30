JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) has urged all parties to stop spreading inaccurate information and unfounded perceptions regarding the health condition of Pulai Member of Parliament, Suhaizan Kaiat.

Its chairman Aminolhuda Hassan said the latest information received by the party indicated that Suhaizan, who is also Johor Amanah vice-chairman, is in stable condition. He added that the party would continue to provide official updates as necessary.

He noted that some of the information and sources previously shared were inaccurate, leading to public panic, confusion, and the spread of baseless theories.

“Johor Amanah hopes such perceptions will cease, and we urge everyone to refrain from issuing unauthorised or unverified statements.

“We also call on Malaysians to pray for YB Suhaizan’s recovery. Syafakallah,” he said in a statement today.

Suhaizan was reported to have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital yesterday due to low oxygen levels and a high fever.