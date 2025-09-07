Johor contributes RM2.5 million to Palestine via Tabung Kasih Johor-Palestin

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor state government has contributed RM2.5 million to the people of Palestine through the Tabung Kasih Johor-Palestin fund.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid confirmed the contribution was presented by the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, to Palestinian Ambassador to Malaysia Walid Abu Ali.

The presentation occurred after a special prayer session held at Masjid Sultan Abu Bakar in Johor Bahru.

Tunku Mahkota Ismail also personally contributed his own donation to assist the Palestinian people during the ceremony.

A special prayer for the well-being of Johor and both nations accompanied the donation event.

Johor State Secretary Datuk Asman Shah attended alongside members of the State Executive Council.

Players and coaches from both the Harimau Malaya and Palestine national football teams were also present at the gathering.

The Malaysian national team will face Palestine in a Tier 1 international friendly match at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri tomorrow. – Bernama