Johor DOSH investigates toxic gas deaths at Pasir Gudang plant

JOHOR BAHRU: Two operators died while another remains hospitalised after inhaling toxic gas at a scheduled waste management and treatment plant in Pasir Gudang Industrial Estate.

The Johor Department of Occupational Safety and Health has launched an investigation into the cause of the accident involving three water treatment plant operators.

All three victims were transported to Sultan Ismail Hospital where two were pronounced dead before arrival while the third victim is reported in stable condition.

Initial investigations indicate the incident resulted from hydrogen sulfide gas release in one of the water treatment plant’s sump pits.

The tragedy occurred during the 7 pm shift when two operators were found unconscious in the plant area around 9.15 pm.

A third operator collapsed with breathing difficulties after attempting to assist his unconscious colleagues.

Another worker nearby recognised the emergency situation and immediately alerted factory management for urgent response.

DOSH has issued two prohibition notices and three improvement notices concerning the factory’s water treatment plant activities.

The department has ordered complete closure of the entire accident site until investigations conclude.

“DOSH views every workplace accident seriously and advises employers to be more vigilant of safety and health aspects in factories,“ the department stated.

Employers are also advised to conduct risk assessments for each job activity and implement appropriate control measures.

The Johor Fire and Rescue Department responded to the chemical odour pollution incident at the Jalan Platinum factory on September 30.

Pasir Gudang Fire and Rescue Station deployed a team with the Larkin HAZMAT unit located three kilometres away.

Fire department personnel arrived at the location within five minutes of receiving the emergency call at 11.11 pm.

Detailed victim information was unavailable as the survivor had been transported for medical treatment before fire department arrival. – Bernama