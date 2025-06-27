Johor expected to be first state to extend use of eCOSS system

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor is expected to be the first state to extend the use of the Cooking Oil Price Stabilisation Scheme (eCOSS) to the end user level, allowing every transaction involving subsidised packet cooking oil to be recorded digitally to curb leakages.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the phased implementation of the scheme is intended to ensure the system’s stability and public acceptance before it is rolled out statewide.

“We need to pilot the eCOSS system at the consumer level first. Johor is expected to be the first state to implement it following test runs conducted through the Jualan Rahmah programme over the past three to four months,” he said.

Armizan explained that consumers would be required to download the eCOSS application and scan a QR code each time they purchase a packet cooking oil.

For now, the policy remains that only Malaysian citizens are allowed to buy subsidised cooking oil, he told a press conference after opening the southern zone “Jelajah Karnival KPDN 2025’ and the launch of the Buy Malaysian Goods Campaign (KBBM) at the Puteri Harbour Convention centre here today.

He said the move to extend the use of eCOSS is not aimed at reducing cooking oil subsidies, but rather as a transparent and targeted control mechanism.

“The subsidy is not reduced. But through this system, we have clear records - the number of boxes retailers received, who bought them, and how many were sold. However, we will not rush (into implementing it in Johor).

“Our focus is to ensure the system is truly stable and accepted by the people before it is expanded comprehensively,” he said.

According to him, the current system only records distribution from the repackers to retailers.

He said that implementing the system up to the consumer level is important, given that the ministry only has about 2,000 enforcement officers to monitor tens of thousands of retailers nationwide.

“The eCOSS system will also verify the identity of users through the e-KYC process using MyKad, to ensure that only citizens are eligible to receive subsidies (to buy cooking oil),“ he added.

Also present were Deputy Minister of KPDN Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and state Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee chairman Lee Ting Han.