Johor floods: JBPM forms rapid action teams for emergency deployment

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has established two Rapid Action teams in Johor, to be mobilised for operations if the flood situation in the state worsens.

JBPM director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said the teams are currently stationed in Ayer Hitam and Segamat, as reinforcements to support existing personnel in flood-affected areas.

He added that the two teams are currently on standby, and yet to be called as backup during the current floods.

“The majority of the flooded areas in Johor are those anticipated by JBPM,” he told reporters after the Ops Siaga Raya, held in conjunction with Aidilfitri 2025, which will run from March 29 to April 3.

He said the flood situation in Johor was under control, and the JBPM’s current priority was to rescue those who were bedridden, the elderly, and children.

“Firefighters will also continue to patrol the areas. We are not leaving the locations despite the rain, even though we are fasting,” he said.

Nor Hisham praised the flood victims in Johor for promptly evacuating to the temporary relief centres, without needing instructions from the authorities.

“Many victims moved to the relief centres on their own, and this is a positive indicator,” he said.

Media reported that the number of flood victims in Johor has surged to 10,763, from 3,018 families, currently sheltered in 98 relief centres across five affected districts, as of 8 am today.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said that Johor Bahru recorded the highest number of evacuees, at 4,291, followed by Kluang (2,163), Kota Tinggi (1,762), Pontian (1,395), and Kulai (1,152).