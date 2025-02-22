JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor state government will partner with 42 Iskandar Puteri, a free global coding school, to raise the digital skills of people in the state.

Johor Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin said the partnership suited current needs as Johor was headed towards digitalisation and rapid economic growth as a data hub, and such a learning platform would play a main role in developing local technological talent equipped with skills needed for the future digital economy.

“With the rapid growth of data centre industry in Johor, especially in Iskandar Malaysia and the strategic advantages offered by the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JSSEZ), the presence of 42 Iskandar Puteri in the state is the right step with current needs.

“It completes Johor youth with relevant skills and opens up opportunities for them to be main players in technology-based industries that are rapidly developing in the state,” he said in a statement here today.

He shared that 42 Iskandar Puteri, with the support of the state government would launch a five-day Python & AI Discovery Programme as a step of introducing more Johor people to coding and artificial intelligence (AI).

Johor citizens aged 17 and above can register for the programme, which has two sessions - March 10 to 14, and March 17 to 21 - at https://42my.online/42ip-pythonai-signup.

Meanwhile, 42 Malaysia chief operating officer Jeff Sandhu said he encouraged the people of Johor to take the chance to gain digital skills to contribute to the digital transformation of the state.

“Challenge yourself to get to the next level where there are no limits where this new skill can take you,” he said, adding that this was a golden opportunity for those waiting for their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination results.