Johor govt monitors Pengerang, Kulai development projects for efficiency

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government is closely tracking development projects under the Pengerang Municipal Council (MPP) and Kulai Municipal Council (MPKu) to ensure timely and high-impact execution. State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor emphasised the need for organised implementation during a review of second-quarter 2025 progress.

Key initiatives under MPP include the Sungai Lebam Recreation Centre, now accelerated with added facilities such as a dock, retention pond, and public green spaces. Mohd Jafni noted that Johor Selamat’s smart CCTV and integrated operations centre are 60 per cent complete, set to serve 50,000 residents in Desaru, Punggai, and Sungai Rengit, especially within the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

Flood-prone zones like Taman Bayu Damai, Jalan Kempas 1, Kampung Jawa, and Penawar Harmoni are receiving drainage upgrades, with retention pond construction 60 per cent finished. Road repairs in Desaru are 80 per cent done.

For MPKu, ongoing works include smart poles, digital signage, and stormwater management, progressing between 25 and 70 per cent. - Bernama