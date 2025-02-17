JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Immigration Department detained 130 foreign nationals and two local employers in an integrated operation in several districts in Johor last Friday.

Its director, Datuk Mohd Rusdi Mohd Darus said here that his team arrested 90 foreign nationals, aged 21 and 54, after inspections at 18 premises, including factories and worker accommodations.

Meanwhile, he said in Batu Pahat, nine foreign nationals and two local employers were detained in Op Gegar conducted in a reflexology centre whereas in Mersing, 12 foreign nationals, aged 18 to 55 years old, were nabbed in different locations.

“Also arrested were 12 foreign nationals, aged 21 to 43 years, in Muar, and seven foreign nationals, aged 23 to 40, in Segamat in raids on three reflexology centres.

“The foreign nationals detained in this operation involved 36 Bangladeshi men, 23 Myanmar men and five women, 17 Indonesian men and 17 women, 15 Pakistani men, six Vietnamese women, five Thai women, four Chinese women as well as two Indian men,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Rusdi elaborated that all the foreign nationals were detained because they committed offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Immigration Regulations 1963, and will subsequently be placed in the Pekan Nenas Immigration Depot for further action.

“A total of 12 notices to appear at the Immigration office have been issued to assist in the investigation. The Immigration Department, especially in this state, will not compromise with employers, premises owners, and individuals who hire and protect illegal immigrants (PATI), he said.

In another development, a total of 105 foreign nationals, aged 18 to 54, were arrested in an operation codenamed Op Sapu conducted at the a workers’ quarters in Batu Pahat between 1 am to 3 am yesterday (Feb 16).

He explained that in the operation, a total of 329 foreign nationals were inspected and those detained were 77 Bangladesh men, 16 Indonesian men and seven women, two Myanmar men, two Pakistani men and an Indian national.

“They were believed to have committed offences under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for not having a valid pass or permit to stay in Malaysia and Section 15(1)(c) of the same Act for overstaying,“ he added.