Johor KPDN urges public to report sharp hikes in egg prices

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has urged the public to report any traders who drastically increase egg prices following the start of the subsidy restructuring today.

Its director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo said monitoring efforts at business premises across the district would be further intensified to prevent profiteering.

She said the operation involves 200 enforcement officers and 87 price monitoring officers, all working to ensure compliance.

“I would like to remind traders not to arbitrarily raise prices, as enforcement officers and price monitors will carry out thorough investigations.

“Therefore, I urge Johor consumers to continue lodging complaints so that firm action can be taken under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011,” she said when contacted by Bernama today.

Yesterday, the government announced the restructuring of chicken egg subsidies, to take effect today (Aug 1), as part of a phased and targeted subsidy approach aimed at greater sustainability and higher impact.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS), in a statement, said that the industry had agreed to introduce Special Grade Eggs, which will be offered at more affordable prices to consumers.

On July 22, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu reportedly said that the reduction in egg subsidies - from 10 sen to 5 sen per egg, effective May 1 - was expected to save the government RM135 million over a three-month period, ahead of the complete removal of price controls on eggs, which takes effect today. - Bernama