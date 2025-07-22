Johor man loses RM267,888 in Facebook investment scam

JOHOR BAHRU: A 57-year-old man lost RM267,888 after falling victim to an online investment scam advertised on Facebook. The victim lodged a police report at Pelangi Indah police station on July 21 after realising he had been deceived.

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief ACP Raub Selamat said the victim was lured by an investment ad on Facebook before contacting a woman named ‘Olivia Leong’ via WhatsApp. The suspect promised an 80% return on investment and instructed the victim to download an app and deal with a person called ‘George’.

The victim only discovered the scam when he attempted to withdraw his funds but was told to invest more. Investigations revealed he made nine transfers between July 4 and 17, totalling RM267,888.

The case is being probed under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years’ jail, whipping, and a fine. Police urge the public to verify company backgrounds, avoid sharing personal details, and refrain from downloading unverified apps.

Those with fraud-related information can contact the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997 or check the Semak Mule portal at https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my. - Bernama