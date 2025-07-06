JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Royal Family graciously donated 230 cows for ibadah korban (ritual sacrifice) for distribution to those in need in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha.

Johor Menteri Besar, Datuk Onn Hafiz, stated that this bestowal not only eases the burden of the recipients but also ignites the spirit of sacrifice, sincerity, and compassion among the people of Johor.

According to him, this is truly the real spirit of Aidiladha: strengthening ties and channeling welfare to those in need.

“We express our highest gratitude for the gracious consent of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia and Her Majesty the Raja Permaisuri Agong Raja Zarith Sofiah, the Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail, and the entire Johor Royal Family for the bestowal of 230 sacrificial cows to the people of Johor, especially to those in need, in conjunction with the celebration of Hari Raya Aidiladha 1446H / 2025M.

“We, along with all the people, especially the residents of Machap and Simpang Renggam, always pray that Your Majesties and family will always be under the protection and blessings of Allah SWT, granted prolonged health, extended lifespan, and continue to lead the state of Johor Darul Ta’zim and the nation of Malaysia with full wisdom, peace, and prosperity,” he said via a post on Facebook today.