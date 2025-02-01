Johor sailing athlete killed in accident

KOTA TINGGI: Johor female sailing athlete Nur Hazurah Md Hazahar, 21, died in an accident after the motorcycle she was riding failed to avoid a car making a U-turn in Bandar Penawar here yesterday.

Kota Tinggi police chief Supt Yusof Othman said they received a report regarding the incident involving the victim, who was riding a Yamaha Y15ZR, and a Perodua Kenari driven by a 51-year-old man at 4.50 pm.

“The accident occurred when the car, coming from Bandar Penawar, changed direction from left to right to make a U-turn. The victim, coming from behind, was unable to avoid the car and collided with its right side,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the victim suffered severe head injuries and died at the scene, while the car driver was unharmed.

The victim’s body was taken to the Forensic Unit of Kota Tinggi Hospital for further action, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, State Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Committee chairman, Mohd Hairi Mad Shah, expressed his condolences on Facebook on the passing of the athlete, who had represented the state at the 2022 and 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA).

Mohd Hairi said members of the Johor State Sports Council (MSNJ), representing the state government, had visited the family of the deceased and handed a contribution of RM2,500.

“May the soul of the deceased be blessed and be placed among the righteous” he said.