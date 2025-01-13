BATU PAHAT: The Johor government welcomes international health and medical industry players who wish to invest in the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), thus making the sector a key contributor to the state’s economy.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said several parties have expressed interest in developing health facilities, including hospitals and pharmacies.

He added that foreign investors’ involvement in this industry would position Johor, particularly the JS-SEZ, as a focal point and hub for medical tourism.

“State Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee chairman Lee Ting Han and I had visited countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar to promote investment opportunities.

“These investors are confident in the potential of JS-SEZ and are keen to invest in the zone,” he told reporters after a Chinese New Year Dinner at the Che Eng Khor Moral Uplifting Society here last night, with Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi also present.