Johor welcomes new police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad

JOHOR BAHRU: Bukit Aman deputy director of management (services/staffing) Comm Ab Rahaman Arsad has been appointed as the new Johor police chief, effective today. He succeeds Datuk M. Kumar, who now leads the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The handover ceremony at the Johor police contingent was attended by Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Seri Abdul Aziz Abdul Majid. A rank-pinning ceremony also marked Ab Rahaman’s promotion to Commissioner of Police.

Abdul Aziz praised Kumar’s 18 years of exemplary service in Johor and expressed confidence in Ab Rahaman’s leadership. “I am confident that Ab Rahaman is the right candidate to lead the Johor police force, and we at Bukit Aman have high expectations of his capabilities. That is our hope,“ he said.

Ab Rahaman, 58, from Kulai, began his career in 1989 and previously headed management departments in Negri Sembilan and Kedah. Kumar, 56, who joined in 1991 and served as deputy Johor police chief, voiced trust in his successor.

Kumar thanked Johor police personnel, state leaders, NGOs, and media for their support. The event also saw the handover of the Johor Contingent’s Police Family Association (Perkep) chairmanship from SP Shanthi to Salwah Mahdan. - Bernama