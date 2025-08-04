Human Resources Ministry reviews 28 outdated labour laws in Malaysia

KOTA KINABALU: The Human Resources Ministry (KESUMA) has initiated a comprehensive review of 28 labour laws to modernise outdated provisions and align them with current best practices. Minister Steven Sim announced the move, highlighting key legislations such as the Employment Act 1955, the Sabah Labour Ordinance, and the Sarawak Labour Ordinance, some of which date back to pre-independence.

“We must understand that the labour and human resources sector is one of the oldest and most historical in our governance. Some of our labour laws date back decades. The Employment Act is from 1955, the Sabah Labour Ordinance from the 1960s, and the Sarawak Labour Ordinance from the 1950s. So, all these need to be revisited and reviewed,” Sim said.

He spoke to reporters after attending the Sabah state-level Trade Union Day gathering, officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor. Also present were Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (CUEPACS) president Datuk Dr Adnan Mat and Department of Trade Union Affairs (JHEKS) director-general Mohd Asri Abdul Wahab.

Sim cited an example of an outdated provision that was recently amended—the Sabah Labour Ordinance’s ban on women working night shifts, which was repealed last year. “We may not be able to complete the review within this year, but we will try our best to ensure our labour laws are up to date and aligned with current best practices,” he added.

When asked if the government plans to abolish the Sabah and Sarawak Labour Ordinances and merge them under the Employment Act, Sim clarified that no such plans exist. “The intention is to harmonise and align the rights of all workers. However, the Sabah and Sarawak Labour Ordinances include provisions and consultation processes with the state governments that are not found in the Employment Act,” he explained.

In addition to the labour law review, KESUMA is set to table the landmark Gig Workers Bill in Parliament this month, aiming to extend legal protections to gig economy workers. - Bernama