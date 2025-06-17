KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the formation of a joint ministerial committee to address the rising cost of healthcare, which is one of the most immediate challenges affecting the lives of ordinary Malaysians.

In his keynote address at the Sasana Symposium 2025 here today, he said that the committee comprising the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Health, and Bank Negara Malaysia would work together to ensure that quality healthcare is both affordable and accessible to all Malaysians.

“For many Malaysians, private healthcare is becoming increasingly inaccessible due to escalating medical cost inflation.

“This is not simply an economic concern. It is a matter of national well-being,” he added.

Anwar said the country must be prepared to undertake a fundamental shift towards a value-based private healthcare system that prioritises outcomes, transparency and fairness.

“Key reforms include clearer pricing, stronger digital healthcare and expanded access through affordable options such as universal-based medical insurance products.

“Our aim, again, is to make healthcare a pillar of national resilience. We are not talking about minor adjustments or minor paradigm shifts,” he said.

He stressed that the government’s reform efforts are not cosmetic but structural, guided by compassion, sound policy and the needs of the rakyat.

“Insya-Allah, I will personally see this reform through,” he said.