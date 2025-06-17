KEPALA BATAS: The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) will soon introduce a National Agricultural Production Index to strengthen food security by addressing critical data gaps in the agriculture sector.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the index, to be pushed quarterly, will offer a more comprehensive view of agricultural output, supporting evidence-based policymaking in a sector central to both livelihoods and economic stability.

The index is being developed in collaboration with several government agencies and will mirror existing statistical frameworks used for the manufacturing, electricity and services sectors.

“This data will help identify which areas are experiencing increases in agricultural output and the information can be shared across agencies for planning and policy-making purposes,” he added.

He was speaking to reporters after launching the 2024 Penang Interim Agriculture Census Report, officiated by State Agrotechnology, Food Security and Cooperative Development Committee chairman Fahmi Zainol here today.

Until now, national agricultural statistics have focused primarily on palm oil and padi production, which he described as ‘not comprehensive.’ The new index, he said, will offer more structured and detailed coverage of the broader agricultural sector.

Preliminary findings from the 2024 Agriculture Census indicate that the sector recorded sales of RM161 billion in 2023, employing 1.7 million people. These figures underscore the industry’s potential if backed by strategic policies and innovation.

In Penang alone, agricultural sales reached RM3.5 billion, despite the state’s small size. Individual farmers accounted for 93.1 per cent of agricultural holdings, with organisations making up the remaining 6.9 per cent.

The census also highlighted the active role played by senior citizens, with more than half of Malaysians aged 60 and above still engaged in agriculture.

Mohd Uzir noted that the presence of older farmers in the field remains strong, while youth involvement presents further opportunities to enhance sector productivity.