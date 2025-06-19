KUALA LUMPUR: JP Global Engineering is transforming agriculture with its proprietary smart farming system, JPloT, a platform that combines real-time monitoring, data analytics and cloud-based intelligence to support modern farmers in Malaysia and beyond.

The core of JPloT is Internet of Things (IoT) sensors that capture live data on critical variables, such as soil moisture, temperature, humidity, pH levels, and light intensity.

This data is transmitted to a secure cloud platform, where it is analysed to generate actionable insights for irrigation, nutrient delivery and crop scheduling, helping farmers optimise conditions and maximise yields.

Designed for ease of use across diverse farm settings, JPloT features a user-friendly dashboard and provides secure, lifetime cloud storage. Farmers can access historical data, monitor anomalies and make informed, data-driven decisions throughout the crop cycle.

JP Global Engineering director Ts. Jegan Perumal said JPloT is enhancing yield consistency and crop quality by maintaining optimal growing conditions and reducing losses caused by environmental stress or mismanagement.

“JPloT is helping farmers improve yield consistency and crop quality by maintaining optimal conditions and reducing risks of loss due to environmental stress or mismanagement. This directly contributes to Malaysia’s national goals of producing safe, nutritious and accessible food,” he said in a statement.

In addition to boosting productivity, JPloT also addresses labour shortages by automating routine tasks, ensuring crop stability despite unpredictable weather and reducing food waste by detecting overwatering and disease.

The system has attracted international interest, notably through a pilot project with Japan’s Ichigo Lab, a collaboration aimed at demonstrating JPloT’s capabilities in high-tech farming environments while offering a more cost-effective, feature-rich alternative to current Japanese solutions.

A key motivation behind the collaboration is the difference in agricultural cycles. For instance, while strawberry farming in Japan is typically limited to one harvest per year, Malaysia’s tropical climate allows for up to four.

This presents an opportunity for Ichigo Lab to expand into Malaysia and significantly increase productivity by leveraging JPloT’s real-time insights and adaptive capabilities.

JP Global is also supporting the expansion with guidance on land acquisition, regulatory navigation and engagement with relevant government stakeholders.

Although full deployment has yet to commence, the company is working to meet the client’s budget and customise the JPloT system to suit Japanese infrastructure, language preferences and farming practices.

“We remain committed to being a growth partner, providing end-to-end support to ensure a smooth transition and help Ichigo Lab fully leverage Malaysia’s year-round growing conditions,” said Ts. Jegan.

Looking ahead, JP Global anticipates that IoT will play a central role in agriculture over the next five to ten years, with artificial intelligence further enhancing forecasting accuracy, decision-making and resource efficiency.

However, Ts. Jegan emphasised that technology alone is not enough to drive widespread adoption of smart farming in Malaysia.

“Malaysia’s climate is a gift, but to fully unlock its potential, we must pair it with future-ready, localised solutions,” he said, adding that the future of farming depends on how well we balance data, nature and human insight to build systems that are productive, resilient and sustainable.

JP Global was among several Malaysian companies that participated in Expo 2025 Osaka during the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security’s showcase week, where Malaysia highlighted its commitment to smart agriculture and inclusive growth.