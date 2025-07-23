JPA enhances rural well-being in Pulau Aman through community programmes

BATU KAWAN: The Public Service Department (JPA) has successfully improved the quality of life for residents in Kampung Pulau Aman through targeted community programmes.

The efforts, including the Kampung Angkat MADANI (KAM) initiative and the Jalinan Kasih Bersama Penduduk Kampung Pulau Aman event, highlight the government’s dedication to rural welfare.

JPA stated that the two-day Jalinan Kasih programme, which began yesterday, reinforces ongoing support for the village even after the completion of the KAM project in 2024.

“This initiative continues the spirit of KAM by fostering high-impact activities rooted in care, collaboration, and compassion,“ the department said.

The event, officiated by JPA Management Services Division director Jalil Husni Yahaya, featured a fishing competition, nature trail trekking, gotong-royong, and aid distribution to underprivileged families.

The programme was conducted in partnership with Kelab JPA, the Penang Fisheries Department, Marine Police Region 1, and other local agencies.

Pulau Aman, a traditional fishing village spanning 116.5 hectares, was selected as JPA’s MADANI Adopted Village.

Home to 250 residents from 47 families, the island is accessible via a 10-minute boat ride from Batu Musang Jetty.

KAM, introduced under Budget 2024, aims to improve rural infrastructure and services through a whole-of-government approach.

The initiative reflects Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s commitment to inclusive development. – Bernama