JPJ denies sending SMS links, warns of phishing scam

PUTRAJAYA: The public is urged not to click on any links in short messaging service (SMS) texts impersonating the Road Transport Department (JPJ), said its director-general Aedy Fadly Ramli.

In a statement today, he clarified that JPJ has never issued SMS messages containing links related to driving licence matters.

“We have received complaints about SMS messages with links regarding driving licences.

“These messages, sent under the name MyJPJ, contain phishing links designed to deceive the public,” he said.

Aedy Fadly advised the public to be cautious of unauthorised platforms offering JPJ services to prevent fraud and financial losses, and to refer to or contact JPJ for further information.

“JPJ remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the public, particularly JPJ customers. Official complaints can be lodged via the JPJ complaint portal at https://jpj.spab.gov.my/,” he said.