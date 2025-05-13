$!0xmd Partners with SENAI CIMATEC to Launch Operations in Brazil

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 May 2025 - 0xmd, a global startup specializing in Generative Artificial Intelligence for healthcare, has entered into a strategic partnership with SENAI CIMATEC, one of Brazil’s leading technology and innovation institutions. This agreement marks the beginning of 0xmd’s operations in Brazil, expanding the company’s presence in the Latin American market.

The collaboration will see 0xmd bring its cutting-edge AI technologies to Brazil, including solutions for automated clinical exam analysis, medical image interpretation, and conversational diagnostic support. This partnership positions 0xmd as the first international healthtech to integrate with CIMATEC’s innovation ecosystem.

With existing operations in the United States and China, 0xmd aims to contribute to the democratization of healthcare access in Brazil by providing intelligent tools that support medical professionals in diagnosis, treatment planning, and personalized care. A key differentiator of 0xmd’s technology is its use of medical and healthcare large language models with natural language interfaces, such as clinical chatbots, that facilitate seamless interaction between healthcare providers and decision-support systems.

“Partnering with SENAI CIMATEC enables 0xmd to localize its solutions for the Brazilian market and scale its impact in the region,“ said Allen Au, Chairman & Chief Architect of 0xmd. “SENAI CIMATEC’s strong reputation in innovation and research makes it an ideal partner to help us navigate the Brazilian healthcare landscape and ensure the successful integration of our technology.”

The initial phase of the project will focus on adapting 0xmd’s technology to Brazilian regulations and integrating with local healthcare systems. The partnership also aligns with the growing demand for AI solutions in the healthcare industry, particularly in areas such as image-based diagnostics, clinical report automation, and personalized therapies.

The partnership with SENAI CIMATEC reinforces 0xmd’s commitment to expanding its global impact and driving innovation in healthcare.

