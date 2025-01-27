PETALING JAYA: The Kedah Road Transport Department (JPJ) has confiscated a foreign vehicle after its driver failed to settle outstanding fines amounting to RM17,700 over the past 12 years.

According to Harian Metro, Kedah JPJ director, Stien Van Lutam, stated that an investigation revealed a series of past offenses recorded since 2013, when the man, in his 40s first entered the country.

“Due to his failure to pay the fines, it accumulated, forcing us to confiscate the vehicle until the fines are fully settled,“ he was quoted as saying.

According to him, the amount is the highest amount of outstanding fines they have encountered.

He added that they insist the driver settles the payment in full without installments.

A total of 352 summons have been issued against foreign vehicles.

He also noted that Kedah JPJ is focusing on nine major traffic offenses identified as contributing to fatal road accidents.

These offenses include speeding, running red lights, overtaking on double lines, driving in the emergency lane, queue-jumping, using mobile phones while driving, and failing to wear seat belts or helmets.

Additionally, two other violations include heavy vehicles driving in the fast lane and overloading.