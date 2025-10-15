JPJ to summon KDEB Waste Management over truck safety violations

KUALA LANGAT: The Road Transport Department will summon the top management of KDEB Waste Management soon following various road safety issues involving the company’s garbage trucks.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the meeting aims to remind KDEBWM that their vehicles are not allowed to operate on the road without complying with traffic laws and safety regulations.

He revealed that JPJ recently seized 22 garbage trucks belonging to the company which committed 154 offences including operating without insurance and motor vehicle licences.

The trucks were also driven by foreign nationals without valid driving licences according to enforcement actions.

Aedy Fadly urged KDEBWM to take immediate corrective action to address the violations committed by its garbage trucks especially those operating on public roads.

He has directed JPJ Senior Enforcement Director Datuk Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan to deploy enforcement teams from Selangor and Kuala Lumpur to detain and seize any problematic KDEBWM garbage trucks.

At the same time Aedy Fadly commended KDEBWM for settling 22,017 outstanding summonses amounting to 3.1 million ringgit in compound payments.

He expressed appreciation for KDEBWM’s initiative but noted repeated offences are still being committed by some contractors under the company. – Bernama