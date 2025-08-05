JPJ warns against fake ‘kopi-O’ driving licence scams

PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has issued a stern warning regarding fraudulent advertisements circulating online, which falsely claim to offer driving licences without the need for training or testing—commonly referred to as ‘kopi-O licences’.

A fake Facebook account under the name *Sekolah Memandu Jaya* has been promoting these unauthorised services, misleadingly stating that licences can be obtained without undergoing proper driving tests. The posts even included a photo of Transport Minister Anthony Loke, likely to deceive the public into believing the offers were legitimate.

“JPJ stresses that the advertisement and the account involved are fake,“ the department clarified in an official statement.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to such scams. JPJ emphasised that all driving licences must be obtained through proper channels, including mandatory training and testing procedures.

To verify the authenticity of any driving licence-related information, the public is advised to contact JPJ directly or submit complaints through the official JPJ Complaint Portal at https://jpj.spab.gov.my. - Bernama