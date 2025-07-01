JPKK reminded to uphold integrity in fund management - Aminuddin

SEREMBAN: All Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) chairpersons and committee members are reminded to uphold integrity in managing funds entrusted to them, said Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said all allocations channelled through various initiatives are a responsibility that must be appropriately managed, and any form of misappropriation, abuse or implementation delays could tarnish the government’s image and erode public trust.

“I want to stress that integrity in managing government funds is crucial. Every sen disbursed through any allocation is a trust from the people.

“The Sejati MADANI Initiative fund, for example, must be managed responsibly, transparently and effectively. It is not just financial allocation, but a symbol of the government’s trust in the JPKK. Therefore, there should be no room for abuse, leakage or wastage,” he said in his speech at the ‘Majlis Amanat Menteri Besar’ with 434 JPKK members here today.

Also present was senior state executive councillor Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias. The event also saw all JPKK members taking the Corruption-Free Pledge, witnessed by Negeri Sembilan Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission director Awgkok Ahmad Taufik Putra Awg Ismail.

Aminuddin said appointments for the new JPKK term would be evaluated based on management performance, meeting implementation, achievements, and the execution of Sejati MADANI programmes.

These components, he added, would serve as key indicators for the government, particularly state assemblymen, to ensure the quality and effectiveness of services provided.

Meanwhile, Jalaluddin called on all JPKK chairpersons to work closely with their respective assemblymen to ensure smooth and effective implementation of development programmes.

“The core responsibility of the JPKK is village development and management. Do not turn the JPKK into a tool for personal gain or to undermine others,” he said.