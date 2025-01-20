JPNIN develops mobile app to facilitate SRS patrol

KOTA BHARU: The Department of National Unity and Integration (JPNIN) is developing a mobile application to facilitate patrol duties, expected to be completed and rolled out by March, according to its director-general Datuk Che Roslan Che Daud.

He said the use of the application is expected to enhance the effectiveness of the Voluntary Patrol Scheme (SRS) during patrol duties while reinforcing community safety and resilience.

“The development of this application leverages new technology, allowing SRS members to upload data via their smartphones during patrols.

“With this application, JPNIN can monitor patrol activities, work schedules, statistics, and SRS movements nationwide, in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM),” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after the ‘One Family, One SRS’ programme at the Penambang Neighbourhood Watch (KRT), here, yesterday. Kelantan deputy police chief DCP Mohd Ali Thamby was also in attendance.

Meanwhile, Che Roslan said that JPNIN is also employing the concept of modern ‘ribat’ - a term historically associated with safeguarding Islamic borders from enemy threats, which has been adapted for protecting the community’s safety.

“While ribat in the past involved physical defence at borders, today we can apply the concept to protect the community from modern threats, such as crime and discord.

“In the context of modern ribat for communities, the SRS is one of the examples, where we collectively safeguard the community’s safety with commitment and steadfastness,” he said.

He added that, much like the ribat fighters of the past, SRS volunteers play a role in protecting the community from threats which could disrupt societal well-being.