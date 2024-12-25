JPS issues summonses to 25 express, tour buses for not having second drivers

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued summonses to 25 express and tour buses for not having a second driver for trips exceeding 300 kilometres (km) or four hours continuously during a special operation at three toll plazas in Penang.

JPJ said the operation started at 10 pm yesterday and ended at 7 am today, and was conducted at both sides of the Juru, Bukit Tambun and Sultan Abdul Halim Muadzam Shah toll plazas.

“JPJ also compounded an express bus as the driver had no driving licences as well as a container lorry as the driver was underaged,” the department said in a Facebook post today.

The department also took action against 23 buses for not having driver’s logbooks or not maintaining them and one for not having a tour guide.

Overall, 273 summonses were issued.