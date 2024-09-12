Judge advises Najib’s lawyers not to discuss 1MDB case outside courtroom

KUALA LUMPUR: Justice Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah, who is presiding over Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s case at the High Court here in relation to RM2.3 billion 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds, has advised the former premier’s lawyers not to make any statements outside the courtroom that could jeopardise the trial.

Justice Sequerah made the remarks after Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib raised the issue of Najib’s lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah who held a press conference this afternoon regarding his upcoming application to interview former Goldman Sachs officer Roger Ng Chong Hwa.

“Can I suggest to you Tan Sri (Muhammad Shafee) on the application you want to make? Of course, you have the right to make it, but perhaps maybe we can refrain from making a statement about it.

“The only thing I can advise is not to make statements out of this courtroom, make it a liberty to apply. I mean, so far both parties have been civil to each other, let’s keep it that way,“ said the judge.

Earlier, at the start of the afternoon proceedings, Ahmad Akram said that the prosecution was objecting to Muhammad Shafee’s press conference regarding their application to interview Ng, stating that it was bordering on contempt and impeding the court.

“Anything said in evidence is still subject to our cross-examination. Bringing this matter to the public and media amounts to subjudice and hinders the trial.

“Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee’s remark of “Let us see what the prosecution has to say about this” does not hurt our egos but places extra pressure on us to respond to an application they have yet to submit. This must stop,“ he added.

However, Muhammad Shafee countered that he did not understand the objection, as he had already informed the court of his intention to interview Ng during the morning proceedings.

“I said this in open court and notified the press. I want to hear what the prosecution has to say,“ said Muhammad Shafee.

Today marks the sixth day the former Pekan MP has taken the stand to defend himself against four charges of using his position to obtain RM2.3 billion of 1MDB funds in bribes and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

On Oct 30, Justice Sequerah ordered Najib to enter his defence on all 25 charges, ruling that the prosecution had successfully established a prima facie case against him at the end of its case.

The trial resumes tomorrow.

