PETALING JAYA: The Sessions Court here today set July 21 to deliver the decision on whether Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin’s parents, Zaim Ikhwan Zahari and Ismanira Abdul Manaf, are to enter their defence, or be acquitted of the charge of neglecting the six-year-old autistic child, to the point of causing physical harm to him.

Judge Dr Syahliza Warnoh fixed the date after deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Raja Zaizul Faridah Raja Zaharudin informed the court that the prosecution would be closing its case today, having called 28 witnesses over the course of the 20-day trial, which began on Feb 4.

“The court has set July 21 for the decision, and if the accused are ordered to enter their defence, the defence trial will commence on the same day, and continue until July 24,” said the judge.

The court also fixed May 23 as the deadline for written submissions, with reply submissions by June 6.

Among the witnesses called during the trial were Faizul Najib Abd Munaim, the first person to discover the victim’s body; the child’s babysitter Auni Afiqah Abas; forensic consultant physician Dr Rohayu Shahar Adnan; three investigating officers; and two 10-year-old child witnesses.

Earlier, Raja Zaizul Faridah announced that all 28 prosecution witnesses had given their statements, and that the prosecution did not intend to call any additional witnesses.

“There are no other witnesses to be called, and with this, we close the prosecution’s case. We offer 23 witnesses to the defence, and the list has been provided,” said Raja Zaizul Faridah, who is handling the case alongside DPPs Aqharie Durranie Aziz and Nur Sabrina Zubairi.

When asked about the number of defence witnesses expected to be called, should the accused be ordered to enter their defence, defence counsel Ramzani Idris said that they may call up to seven witnesses.

The two accused are also represented by lawyers, Haresh Mahadevan and Lavanesh Haresh.

On June 13 last year, Zaim Ikhwan and Ismanira, both 30, pleaded not guilty to a charge of neglecting their six-year-old autistic son in a manner likely to cause physical harm.

The offence allegedly occurred along PJU Damansara Damai, between noon on Dec 5 and 9.55 pm on Dec 6, 2023.

They were charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which is punishable by a maximum fine of RM50,000, imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

Zayn Rayyan was reported missing on Dec 5, 2023, and his body was discovered in a stream near his home at Apartment Idaman, Damansara Damai, the following day.

He was believed to have been murdered, and an autopsy revealed injuries to his neck and body, consistent with self-defence.