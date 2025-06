MALAYSIA’S women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah put up a strong fight but were defeated by China’s world No. 1 duo Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning in the final of the Indonesia Open in Jakarta today.

The world No. 4 Malaysians were beaten 23-25, 21-12, 21-19 in an intense 86-minute match at the Istora Senayan.