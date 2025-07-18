June 2025 supplementary electoral roll now open for review - EC

PUTRAJAYA: The Supplementary Electoral Roll for June 2025 (DPT BLN6/2025) has been officially gazetted and is now available for public review for 30 days until Aug 16.

The roll includes 40,510 new voters aged 18 and above, automatically registered between June 1 and 30, along with 9,836 voters who switched constituencies and 3,791 who changed their voting status.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus confirmed the details in a statement, urging eligible citizens to verify their voter status.

“Those who find discrepancies or omissions may submit a claim using Form C online or at their nearest State Election Office,“ he said.

Voters can check their details through multiple channels, including the EC’s official portal (https://www.spr.gov.my), the MySPR Semak mobile app, or by calling the Voter Registration Verification Hotline at 03-8892 7218.

Objections to voter entries in a constituency must be filed using Form D, available for download on State Election Office portals.

Khairul Shahril reminded the public that all claims and objections must be submitted within the 30-day review period.

For further assistance, inquiries can be directed to the EC hotline or respective State Election Offices. - Bernama