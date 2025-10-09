Kampung Sungai Baru never gazetted as Malay reserve land

KUALA LUMPUR: Kampung Sungai Baru has never been gazetted as part of the Malay Agricultural Settlement land or designated as Malay reserve land.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa made this clarification during a Dewan Rakyat briefing session.

She explained that Kampung Sungai Baru was established in 1967 after the Selangor state government undertook a Klang River straightening project.

Approximately 16 acres of new land emerged following the river straightening work.

This newly formed land became known as Kampung Sungai Baru but was never part of the 219.91-acre MAS land.

The land was later developed by the Selangor State Development Corporation to increase Malay settlements around Kampong Bharu.

Dr Zaliha confirmed there is no official record categorising the land as part of the MAS land.

Regarding proposals to gazette Kampung Sungai Baru as MAS or Malay reserve land, she said any move requires full consent from all landowners.

She stressed that such action cannot be initiated by the government since part of the land is already owned by developers.

The entire Kampung Sungai Baru land has been granted ownership titles and is now possessed by developers and individual unit owners.

Any gazetting move must be initiated by them with unanimous consent, not by the government.

Dr Zaliha also addressed perceptions about government involvement in appointing the project developer.

She clarified that the government was never involved in the selection process.

Residents who agreed to the redevelopment project formed an association in 2010 representing 328 property units.

The association signed a memorandum of understanding with developer Ritzy Gloss Sdn Bhd, later taken over by Suez Capital Sdn Bhd in 2016.

Dr Zaliha dismissed allegations that the developer was from Singapore as baseless.

Companies Commission of Malaysia checks confirmed the company is fully Malaysian-owned.

The association has been led by four chairpersons since its formation 15 years ago, all terrace house owners in the area.

Tensions in Kampung Sungai Baru have been mounting in recent months amid eviction proceedings.

Local media reported a standoff on September 11 after several residents refused to vacate their homes.

The redevelopment project involves 67 terrace homes and 14 apartment blocks known as Pangsapuri Sungai Baru.

Land acquisition efforts were first initiated in 2016. – Bernama