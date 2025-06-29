KDJA journalists explore Mulu Pinnacles for Sarawak Day

MULU: A group of 10 local journalists from various media agencies has embarked on a four-day expedition to Gunung Api in Mulu National Park, organised by the Kuching Division Journalists Association (KDJA).

The event, held in conjunction with Sarawak Day on July 22, aims to showcase the state’s unique tourism offerings, including the UNESCO-listed Mulu Pinnacles.

KDJA president Ronnie Teo stated that the expedition continues the association’s annual climbing initiative, which began in 2018 at Mount Kinabalu.

He emphasised the Sarawak Premier’s support in encouraging media professionals to push their limits beyond their usual roles.

“This year, we chose the Mulu Pinnacles as our challenge, exclusively for KDJA members.

We also hope to maintain our collaboration with the Sarawak Government for future editions,“ Teo said in a statement.

Participants include representatives from The Borneo Post, Bernama, Dayak Daily, Suara Sarawak, CatsFM, See Hua, and TVS.

The itinerary includes visits to Deer Cave and Lang Cave, a nine-kilometre trek to Camp 5, and the main ascent to the iconic limestone formations.

The Sarawak Government backs the programme as part of Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s efforts to promote the state’s tourism ahead of Sarawak Day.