PORT KLANG: The Home Ministry (KDN) is looking into an international cooperation model involving the exploration of seafood products as part of efforts to tackle the encroachment of Vietnamese fishermen in Malaysian waters.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the initiative stemmed from a recent meeting between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Vietnamese president, where both leaders agreed on a win-win approach to resolving the issue.

He said one of the cooperation models being studied was the European Union-Morocco model to curb the influx of Vietnamese deep-sea fishermen into the country’s territorial waters.

“Spain is among the countries benefiting from the agreement. So that is one of the models we are studying, particularly in terms of laws, regulations, joint operations, and related aspects,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after the launch of Op Khas Pagar Laut and a breaking of fast event with the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency on the Maritime Ship (KM) Tun Fatimah at the National Hydrographic Centre here today.

Saifuddin Nasution said the issue was also being jointly assessed with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, which is leading efforts to resolve the issue.