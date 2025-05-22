ALOR SETAR: The Kedah Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has remanded three individuals, including the managing director of a company with the title of Datuk, on suspicion of submitting false claims worth approximately RM48,000 to a security force agency.

According to a source, the two male suspects and one female suspect, all in their 50s, were arrested between 4 pm and 5 pm yesterday when they appeared to give their statements at the Kedah MACC office here.

The source stated that the main suspect is believed to have committed the act between 2020 and 2023, involving claims for the supply of raw, wet, and dry food amounting to approximately RM48,000 to national security forces conducting control duties at frontline posts.

“Also arrested were two employees of the supplying company who are suspected of colluding with the main suspect in preparing and submitting claim documents for which no supplies are believed to have been made,“ the source said.

Meanwhile, Kedah MACC Director Datuk Ahmad Nizam Ismail, when contacted, confirmed the arrests and said the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.