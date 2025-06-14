LUMUT: The second day of the Perak MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025 offers visitors a diverse lineup of educational and interactive events and activities.

The Perak PMR 2025 information booklet shows that activities start as early as 9 am, including a live demonstration on making cendol-based food products by Pasir Salak Community College, organised by the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE).

Visitors can also gain insights through two Pocket Talk sessions, featuring the Portal Ihsan MADANI and the price catcher app by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living.

The Perpaduan Generasi MADANI performance by the Ministry of Education and the ‘Pertarungan Suara, Penyatuan Jiwa: Battle Tarannum Live!’ programme by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) add a lively and engaging element to the day’s programme.

Among other highlights are a Pocket Talk by Nadi MCMC titled ‘e-sukan - Peluang dan Cabaran’ and a talk by the Community Communications Department (J-KOM) on ‘Membangun Negara Bangsa Melalui Perspektif Malaysia MADANI’.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) is holding two science demonstrations to offer a fascinating experience, especially for students.

In addition, visitors stand a chance to win various attractive prizes through lucky draws organised by MOHE, with two sessions scheduled at 2 pm and 8 pm.

Adding to the excitement, visitors are treated to the ‘Malam Munajat Kasih’ concert featuring nasyid groups Rabbani, UNIC, and Inteam, starting at 9 pm.

Perak PMR 2025 at Lumut Waterfront runs from 9 am to 10 pm on Friday and Saturday, and until 6 pm on Sunday. Government service booths will operate daily until 6 pm.

Perak is the second state to host the large-scale programme, organised through a strategic collaboration between the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit (PACU) under the Prime Minister’s Department and the MOHE as the lead ministry.

This year, PMR is being held in two formats - large-scale and small-scale events. The first large-scale edition was held in Tawau, Sabah, from May 9 to 11.