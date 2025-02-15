Kedah Sultan opens Aurelius Hospital Alor Setar

ALOR SETAR: The Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, graced the official opening of Aurelius Hospital Alor Setar (AHAS) at a ceremony held at the hospital here today.

Accompanying His Royal Highness were the Tunku Mahkota of Kedah, Tunku Shazuddin Ariff Sultan Sallehuddin, and the Tunku Puan Mahkota of Kedah, Che Puan Nur Julie Ariff.

Also present was the chairman and managing director of Aurelius Healthcare Group, Datuk Amir Firdaus Abdullah.

At the ceremony, Sultan Sallehuddin officiated the event and signed a plaque as a symbolic gesture before touring the hospital.

Earlier, Amir Firdaus, in his speech, said AHAS was committed to transforming the healthcare landscape in the country’s northern region.

He said AHAS currently had a full capacity of 250 beds, making it the largest private hospital in the state, equipped with world-class facilities and cutting-edge technology.