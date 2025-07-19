Kelantan aims to become national hub for horse breeding industry

BACHOK: The Kelantan goverment aims to turn the state into a hub for the horse industry to realise the developing potential of horse breeding.

State Agriculture, Agrofood Industry and Commodities Committee chairman Datuk Tuan Mohd Saripudin Tuan Ismail said they were considering the matter and is ready to work with the Veterinary Services Department (DSV) to realise their aim.

“If we look at the number of horse breeders in Kelantan, it really is high as people here love breeding horses as a hobby. So it’s very suitable with public interest that’s linked to horses.

“There are various quality horse breeds, from small and large breeds in the state,” he said at a media conference after officiating the 2025 national level Animal Welfare Day and the Horse Identification Card Registration here today.

With detailed planning and support, the effort would not only boost the livelihood of breeders, but has the potential of turning Kelantan into a new agro-tourism centre capable of attracting both foreign and local tourists.

Meanwhile, DVS director-general Dr Akma Ngah Hamid said that Kelantan had great potential to be a hub for the horse industry in Malaysia.

It would require a culture of responsible conservation, shoring up registration systems and monitoring, as well as developing training and research programmes to strengthen the industry in a comprehensive manner, she added. - Bernama