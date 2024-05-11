KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police will use high-tech drones to help them tackle issues of Malaysia-Thailand cross-border crimes soon.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said they are cooperating with the Bukit Aman Air Wing Unit on the matter.

He said the use of these advanced technology drones could help them deal with smuggling problems, including drugs as well as controlled and illegal items that are brought into and out of Kelantan.

“The use of high-tech drones can help us curb cross-border crimes from Sungai Golok up to Pengkalan Kubor, covering a distance of about 100 kilometres (km), with 27 static posts.

“When there is smuggling, these sophisticated drones can track over 50km at sea and there’s no need to go near,” he told reporters at the Kelantan Police Headquarters here today.

He said the high-tech drones would also be used during the Northeast Monsoon season, adding that they have already forged a collaboration with neighbouring countries Thailand and Laos.

Meanwhile, in a bid to deal with cross-border crimes, he had also suggested to Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nasuruddin Daud to build a wall along the banks of Sungai Golok.

“This wall (along Sungai Golok) will have a dual purpose, namely prevent cross-border crime-related cases as well as floods in Sungai Golok,” he said.