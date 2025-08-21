Kelantan Customs seizes RM2.25 million in contraband cigarettes in Tumpat

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Customs Department seized 2.8 million sticks of white cigarettes worth RM2.25 million, including unpaid tax, in a raid in Tumpat on Aug 5.

Its director, Wan Jamal Abdul Salam Wan Long, said the Kota Bharu Enforcement Branch operations team raided an unoccupied house in Kampung Bendang Kerian at 11.30 am following public information and two weeks of surveillance.

He said that when the raid was carried out, the house was locked and the operations team had to break down the door before recovering 288 boxes of cigarettes believed to be contraband.

“The value of the seized cigarettes is estimated at RM316,800 while the amount of tax owing is RM1.93 million, bringing the total value of the seizure to RM2.25 million.

“Initial investigations found that the syndicate used the rented house as a storage facility for smuggled cigarettes.

The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967,” he told a press conference here today.

Wan Jamal said the new brand of cigarettes were believed to be smuggled from Thailand through illegal bases before being distributed to customers for markets outside Kelantan. – Bernama