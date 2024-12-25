PETALING JAYA: The organiser of a mining company’s dinner in Tanah Merah, Kelantan, has been slapped with a RM10,000 fine for allegedly featuring a belly dance performance at the event.

The fine was imposed by the Tanah Merah District Council and was paid by the organiser yesterday.

According to New Straits Times, Hilmi Abdullah, the State Local Government, Housing, Health, and Environment Committee chairman, confirmed the penalty and said the fine was issued under Section 6 of the Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Control Enactment 1998.

“The organisers also sent an apology letter to both the state government and local authorities for the violation,” he was quoted as saying.

“They (the organisers) have also signed an undertaking with the local council and agreed to consult with the authorities before holding any events in the future.”

The incident gained attention earlier this week when a 31-second video went viral on social media, showing a woman performing a belly dance in revealing attire at the dinner, which was attended by miners and company staff.

The district council has also launched an investigation into the Chinese vernacular school, whose hall was used as the event venue.

The school is under scrutiny for violating state regulations by allowing the event to take place on its premises.

Hilmi previously said that checks revealed the organisers had not applied for the necessary permits to host the event.

“We understand that most of the attendees were miners from mainland China, working in the Sokor gold mining area in Tanah Merah, along with company staff and other guests,” he said.

“There were also local Muslim residents employed by the company among the attendees.

“We regret the organisers’ decision to provide such entertainment and use a school hall to carry out the event,” he said.